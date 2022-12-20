AMBULANCES will still respond to life-threatening incidents during tomorrow’s strike action, West Midlands Ambulance Service has assured the public.

Staff at the service will be among 10,000 workers expected to walk-out in protest over pay. Another strike is planned for 28th December.

Under trade union laws, life-preserving care must be provided during strikes by health workers, but just how much will be available is unclear.

West Midlands Ambulabce Service. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61452419)

While West Midlands Ambulance Service has said it will respond to situations where a life is in danger and to a number of other scenarios, such as transporting cancer patients, others will be left to make their own way to hospital.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) said it was advising family and friends to drive people to hospital or to pick them up.

A spokesperson told the Herald: “We have put a plea on social media asking people to please help your local NHS by offering to provide transport to help a relative or friend attend their medical appointments, or assist them to get home from hospital.”

SWFT was also directing people to the information about the strike on the NHS England website.

As well as life-threating conditions, the West Midlands Ambulance Service said it would respond to:

- Urgent calls such as cardiac arrests and where a crew request immediate back up at the scene of a case

- Other very serious cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases

Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said: “In addition, staff in our non-emergency patient transport service will continue to convey vulnerable groups such as patients undertaking renal dialysis, cancer treatments, palliative care, emergency scans within the strike period timeframe.

“Only call 999 if you or the patient is critically unwell or there is risk to life. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.

“If you need medical help or advice, go to NHS 111 online (www.111.nhs.uk), your local GP or pharmacy.”

Government advice today also included avoiding "risky activities" during the strike.

Health minister Will Quince added that those in need of emergency help should continue to call 999, but disruption to services was inevitable.

Around 750 armed forces personnel were also to be brought in to provide some cover and taxis would be used in less serious cases.

The strike, which is part of a national pay dispute, will see Unite members walk out from 5am till 6pm. GMB members will strike the whole day.