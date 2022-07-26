West Midlands Ambulance Service is encouraging the public to download the free what3words app to help make location easier in an emergency.

This week the service launched #KnowExactlyWhere, a summer safety campaign to raise awareness of the free app and how to use it in an emergency.

What3words has divided the world into a grid of three metre squares and given each square a unique identifier made of three random words – a what3words address, which can save vital time in an emergency.

West Midlands Ambulance Service. Photo: Mark Williamson. (43944999)

An ambulance spokesperson said: “’What’s the address of the emergency?’ is one of the first four questions you are asked when calling 999 but describing exactly where emergency services should go can be challenging. Although our call handlers are trained to gather as much location information as possible from callers, using What3Words makes that much easier.”

Integrated emergency urgent care and performance director, Jeremy Brown, said: “Emergencies can happen anywhere, from a remote hillside in the Staffordshire Moorlands to the side of the M6 motorway, or the middle of Coventry City Centre. If we are able to get accurate location details from the caller quickly, it reduces the amount of time that it takes for our ambulances to get to the patient which could make a real difference to the outcome.

“We will continue to take map grid references, eastings and northings, GPS plots, postcodes and road names as alternatives.

“It is also important to remember that this technology doesn’t replace the traditional ‘must-pack’ outdoor safety gear for hikes, camping trips, and other outdoor adventures; the app just makes finding you much easier if things do go wrong.”