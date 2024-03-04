Ambulance service’s CQC rating downgraded over hospital handover delays

THE West Midlands Ambulance Service’s overall rating has dropped to ‘good’ from ‘outstanding’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors visited the trust last summer, publishing its 77-page report last week which rated it ‘good’ in four (safe, effective responsive and well-led) of the five key areas, the fifth (caring) was rated outstanding.

The inspectors found one of the areas that the trust was struggling with was response times – something that has been well documented as ambulance staff are delayed at hospitals awaiting space for their patients. This impacted the effectiveness of the service, but not the level of care which received praise in the report.