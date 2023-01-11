WEST Midlands Ambulance service has reassured the public that it will continue to respond to life-threatening incidents during today’s strike action.

Up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales are taking industrial action on Wednesday in a pay dispute with the government.

Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in the action over a 24-hour period.

However, the unions have stressed that no workers will strike for longer than 12 hours, with call handlers expected to walk out for six-hour periods.

Although patients have been warned there will be waits for 999 and 111 calls to be answered, and fewer ambulances will be on the road, the service will continue.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had agreed a response to all category 1 calls plus other life-threatening cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases.

The trust’s emergency services operations delivery director, Nathan Hudson, said: “We have had productive discussions with our staffside colleagues to agree that ambulances will respond to:

- The most urgent calls such as cardiac arrests and where a crew request immediate back up at the scene of a case

- Other life-threatening cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases

“In addition, staff in our non-emergency patient transport service will continue to convey vulnerable groups such as patients undertaking renal dialysis, cancer treatments, palliative care, emergency scans within the strike period timeframe.”

He added: “Only call 999 if critically unwell or there is risk to life. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.

“If you need medical help or advice, go to NHS 111 online (www.111.nhs.uk), your local GP or pharmacy.”

Strike action is expected the last the entire day.