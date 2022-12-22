Man taken to Warwick Hospital with life threatening condition
Published: 18:06, 22 December 2022
WEST Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police attended an incident in Sheep Street, Stratford-upon-Avon on Thursday, 22nd December which led to a male being taken to Warwick Hospital as a result of a life-threatening condition.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency on Sheep Street at 3.35pm, three ambulances attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient who was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support at the scene before transporting the patient to Warwick Hospital."
Two police vehicles also attended.
No other persons were taken to hospital or required medical assistance.