WEST Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police attended an incident in Sheep Street, Stratford-upon-Avon on Thursday, 22nd December which led to a male being taken to Warwick Hospital as a result of a life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency on Sheep Street at 3.35pm, three ambulances attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient who was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support at the scene before transporting the patient to Warwick Hospital."

One of three ambulances in Sheep Street, Stratfotrd-upon-Avon, today, Thursday. (61521122)

Two police vehicles also attended.

No other persons were taken to hospital or required medical assistance.