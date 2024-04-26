An ambulance and a car were involved in a collision in King’s Lane, Snitterfield, at 12.30pm today (Friday).

West Midlands Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Although a witness told the Herald she had seen the accident and thought it looked like “quite bad”, a Warwickshire police spokesperson said they were not required to attend and there were no injuries logged.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance added: “At 12.26pm, an ambulance was involved in an RTC with a car on King’s Lane in Snitterfield while on blue lights and sirens en route to attending a separate incident.

“A paramedic officer was sent to the scene. The driver of the car, a man, was assessed by medics but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene. Another ambulance was immediately dispatched to attend to the original patient.”