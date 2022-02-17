Amber wind warning issued ahead of arrival of Storm Eunice

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Extremely strong winds are expected to hit Warwickshire tomorrow as Storm Eunice prepares to sweep across the country.

An amber weather warning for high winds on Friday was issued by the Met Office yesterday as Storm Eunice follows in the wake of Storm Dudley, with wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph expected in Stratford.

The strong winds are expected to develop over the southwest of the country early on Friday morning before spreading north during the day, with especially strong winds expected in Warwickshire and significant disruption likely.

Residents have been told to expect the likelihood of flying debris, with damage to homes and power lines likely. Roads, bridges and railway lines are also likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

Power cuts are also a likelihood according to the Met Office, with the possibility they are prolonged and could affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.

“Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas.”

A flood alert has also been issued by the environment agency for the river Leam and river Itchen, with flooding affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river Leam between Grandborough and Leamington. Further rainfall is also forecast over the next 48 hours.

The agency said: “Local flooding from rivers and surface water is possible for parts of the Midlands and the north of England on Wednesday and Thursday and again for parts of Wales and England from Friday to Sunday. Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.”

Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.

For more information and updates visit https://tinyurl.com/2nx2rf7p