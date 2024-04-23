Amazing Stratford artist who creates handbags from saddles and Tweed jackets

AN ARTIST who transforms horse riding saddles into handbags says she’s never been happier.

Griggsy, upstairs from Ya Bard in Rother Street, Stratford, is a fashionista’s dream – packed with individually hand-crafted bags of every shape and size and vintage clothing.

Their creator, Debbie Griggs, uses her talents to cannibalise and breathe new life into old saddles, tweed jackets, jeans, rugs and even vintage grain sacks to create an eclectic collection of stunning shoulder and messenger bags, backpacks, satchels and weekend holdalls.