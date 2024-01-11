Amazing multi-million-pound south Warwickshire house to feature on national TV

A MULTI-MILLION-POUND home in Claverdon is to feature on national television show after undergoing a subterranean extension.

Extraordinary Extensions will be broadcast tomorrow (Friday) at 8pm on Channel 4 showing the work that incorporates a swimming pool, gym and sauna.

The design was part of a major £5m alteration and extension and needed to match to the existing property’s ‘radial’ layout.

The home will feature on Channel 4 on Friday, 12th January.

The project was carried out by Solihull-based Fabric Design & Build, architects and building specialists, who were introduced to the homeowners by Dominic Murphy, managing director of DM & Co Homes.

Mr Murphy said: “The owner of this property had a vision for recreating his house based on its current circular dimension and I just knew that Fabric Design & Build had the skilled specialists who were up to the job.

“The result is an incredible family home with beautiful shapes, sleek wooden finishes and what can only be described as one of the most magical residences in the Midlands.

“I can’t wait to see the TV programme, but the project is also a great example of the increasing multi-million pound projects that we are seeing in the rural areas around Solihull and Warwickshire.

The Claverdon house during work.

“I currently have a handful of clients from London and the south-east who are actively looking for new opportunities to buy, and often to extend, properties with space in this part of the Midlands.

“The common factor with these buyers is that money is no object … and we’re talking about budgets of well over £5m, even into the double million figures.

“This is because property prices here in the Midlands are seen as a bargain compared to values that are often double for the same space in and around London and the south-east.”

James Hughes, founder of Fabric Design & Build, added: “This was a great meeting of minds, as the owner had a vision that we could turn into reality for him, and we’re very proud that the world will now get to see our work on Channel 4 this Friday.

The new swimming pool.

“I agree with Dominic that this is just one fabulous example of the kinds of multi-million projects that are becoming popular in this part of the Midlands, and we are pleased to be involved in many of them.”