Madeline Appiah’s Hermione is a dazzling heroine, full of warmth, intelligence and humanity (and occasional fierceness), it is perhaps no surprise therefore that the actor exudes all those qualities and more in real life. Sitting down with her at the RSC offices, she is thoughtful, open and super friendly.

As a young actor, she made her debut season with the company when the RSC main house reopened in 2011. She had roles in Michael Boyd’s Macbeth and Rupert Goold’s Vegas-set Merchant of Venice, before playing Kate in Tim Crouch’s Taming of the Shrew aimed at a young audience.

Since then, Madeline has continued to impress in numerous stage and screen appearances, including starring alongside Idris Elba in his award-winning Sky comedy In The Long Run and originating the role of Zelma Bullock in the Olivier-nominated West End hit TINA – The Tina Turner Musical.

Born to Ghanaian parents, Madeline lives with partner, physiotherapist and photographer David Bevan, and their two children, aged 11 and 12, in High Wycombe.

You’re returning to the RSC after more than a decade, tell us about getting the role of Hermione.

I auditioned with director Yaël. She was so thorough, even in the audition we really played with different ideas. Yaël’s approach is to unpick the many different versions that can exist within one scene.

Just within one monologue Hermione can be very submissive and full of grace as she seeks justice. But then Yaël is like, ‘OK, now let’s do a version where she’s fighting for her life’.

I was just so made up to get the role because Hermione is a dream. And I’m playing here at the dreamiest venue.

Winter's Tale

The production has so many complexities and layers – have you arrived at one interpretation?

What’s lovely is the play gives you all the material that you need. And each show takes you on a journey. I don’t think any one show has been the same since we’ve started it in terms of beats. Some things are kind of set, but sometimes a choice will then set the wheels of motion a different way.

I’ve been fortunate to play with actors in my career that are really up for being in the moment, but this cast is particularly open to that. We have a structure which we feel safe to press in a different way, and then that then forms the chain of events that happen after that.

Shakespeare gives you layers and the best material that’s open to infinite interpretation.

It’s exciting to pick it apart and find the truth for yourself and the production that you’re doing.

It’s not a traditional telling of The Winter’s Tale, there are tweaks but we honour the text.

I’m just excited to share what we’ve created with whoever wants to see it.

Winter's Tale

Your Hermione is a real gravitational force in the production, tell us about that power.

It’s about trying to make the language alive and real.

The play’s set a bit further on in time from 2025. If we’d set her in a period or society where women were submissive, the choices would be different.

Pauline [the wise and strong noblewoman is played by Aicha Kossoko] is a very direct character, and Hermione is very articulate – her name means messenger. She’s got a way of delivering her words without ruffling too many feathers.

It’s quite a patriarchal society, but really the women are running it – but they have a way of doing it that’s not barking like the men. The men can be as loud as they want, but the women have more power; women are renowned for that in different cultures where they’re running the show.

There’s a way that you can uplift a man without making him feel like you’re in charge.

Bertie Cavell is your bonkers jealous husband, King Leontes, tell us about that relationship.

You have to play the truth of the moment, and we’ve worked through each scene.

Leontes has said you’re going away to jail, and he’s heaped all these lies and embarrassed you in the court, and taken your son away. Her language is full of grace but there’s an urgency, and she’s fighting back.

Intellectualising her response I suggested Hermione ice his temper, but Yaël wanted me to challenge that with the visceral reality of that moment – how would you react to your husband doing something so outlandish? It’s finding that balance of what the play says about Hermione. And also about Leontes, he’s not mentally well.

Doing improvisations around the text, we found some dangerously real moments. There were versions where I physically grabbed Leontes, playing around with those instinctive reactions… Seeing how things played out with your son in the room, who witnesses his parents fighting, and how quickly it spirals.

It’s exhausting, but exhilarating and it’s been blessing, working with Bertie and all of the team.

Each night Bertie and I will find little moments, like I forgot to put on my wedding ring – which he took as a sign. He played the moment – one of those moments of electric discovery.

One of the most striking images is of Hermione testifying with breastmilk staining her dress – her milk that has come in for the newborn taken from her. Perhaps not all the audience will fully appreciate the absolute biology of that. How did that come about?

Yaël and I had a conversation about it, we looked at the timeframe, of how quickly is it from birth to the trial.

Shakespeare just gives you so many clues about what is going on. At one point Leontes comes into the bedroom, and says, ‘Give me the boy: I am glad you did not nurse him. Though he does bear some signs of me, yet you have too much blood in him.’

And you’re like, ‘How dare you say that to me?’ As a mother who struggled to breastfeed with my first child, imagine if my husband threw that in my face in front of people… I’d be going, what did you just say? You hit my Achilles’ heel.

As a new mum, you learn to deal with those leaks when you pop to the shops or wherever. That reality, that visceralness is in our production. I know we don’t have blood, but we have breastmilk, sweat and tears.

It is real life, not just speeches, and you’re going to hear about it, see it, and hopefully almost smell it.

Winter's Tale

Hermione’s resurrection in the play is always slightly inexplicable, from clay to human. You look magnificent as a glowing statue – what’s the thinking, does she really live again or was she hiding in Paulina’s basement?

Myself and Aicha [Paulina], decided that she has died and this is an actual miracle. The production asks you to awake your faith. At the end of the first half, Hermione rises up from the ground as a corpse, you see her dead on the floor.

The bear appears – has she empowered the bear? We hope that from that moment, we allow you to go with us on this journey of supernatural possibility, like with the ghost in Hamlet. Shakespeare is aware of the afterlife or spirit world, and so we play with that.

With my own faith as a Christian, it kind of really gets you thinking. When Paulina is saying don’t touch [statue Hermione] the audience are like, ‘Oh, yeah, because if you touch her, she’ll feel it’s not clay or whatever.’ But we’re trying to play the reverence of it.

When she does wake up, and sees her husband, the journey of reconciliation beings. But we didn’t want to try and tie it up with a neat bow.

The supernatural explanation works. And I know there are versions where Paulina has kept Hermione somewhere safe, but then you think, why didn’t you just keep the baby then too? It becomes more problematic.

Those magical and almost pagan themes are in the production, especially with the brilliant giant moon, dancers and musicians on stage – what’s the thinking there?

It’s set in the future where things are broken down, we’re beyond technology and everything has collapsed, and the world seems to be speeding up towards its doom.

Leontes has a kingdom, a beautiful wife and child, with another on the way. He’s got his health, and yet he is unable to deal with his demons, and his marriage and kingdom are the fallout. He is petitioned really strongly four times, and yet he’s just like, I don’t care.

Maybe it’s a message to us, what responsibility are we going to take? The world and the climate is much bigger than us, right? But Mother Earth is not happy when we know there’s certain things that we can do as a species, as a human race, to help and take some responsibility. Even if it’s something as small as recycling.

You talk about the production with real passion, is it one of your favourite things you’ve worked on?

It’s fast becoming one – it’s in that group of things that are life-changing, special, important work. The musicians and singers are incredible, the whole cast – everyone has brought their A game and such care to the piece. It’s gorgeous. It will stay with me forever, it’s a beautiful, perfect offering.

From Tina Turner’s mum to Idris elba’s wife

What other shows have you worked on that have really stayed with you?

It was a real privilege creating TINA – The Tina Turner Musical which went on to tremendous success. And Tina is such an absolute icon and legend. Director Phyllida Lloyd was extraordinary and created a space where the part grows you as an artist. It was a really incredible experience, something you take with you for life.

The Long Run, Madeline back, with Idris front

I originally auditioned for the sister, Alline, which was a senior role and a cover for Tina, which is just not going to happen. But then they were like, ‘Oh, actually, could you come back and look at Zelma the mum?’ And I was like how old am I?! But I went for the audition and there was a moment of electricity – when you just understand the character, I felt her heart.

TINA the Musical

The other job that sticks out is playing Idris Elba’s mum in The Long Run. To be part of the fabric of a show is extraordinary and amazing. I remember watching The Wire and being a fan of Idris… Then finding out he was British and thinking that was cool. One of my friends was obsessed with him. I didn’t tell her I was auditioning, she would have freaked out. Then I got the role. It was incredible and I made some beautiful friendships and worked with him and made a great connection with Idris and his family. And I got my friend on set.

What’s next?

There’s things in the pipeline. I know there’s a new musical, Shirley Chisholm for President, being created and I was fortunate to do the workshop with the Leeds Studio. It’s by playwright Zodwa Nyoni with music by Testament and it is about the first black female to run for president, so an important story. Even though it’s set in the 70s, it’s a conversation we need to have, it is really beautifully done. I’m not necessarily involved, I’m just excited for everyone.