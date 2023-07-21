IT was a world class weekend for everyone who attended the ALSO Festival which featured fantastic food, dawn, daytime and sunset swimming, music and comedy all at the Park Farm Estate, Compton Verney.

The Also festival wasthe only place to be for friends Jenna Norris, Laura Bader, Diane Vesey and Lauren Martin last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Now in its tenth year, the festival wanted those attending to enjoy being by water and Helen Bagnall, one of the festival organisers, said the whole thing was atmospheric.

“It was brilliant and exceptional, a truly world class event with festival goers from New York, Norway, Switzerland and France popping in. We’ve always wanted this to be a proper celebration based in Warwickshire and but it’s also now gaining international notoriety,” Helen said.