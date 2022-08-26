GOOD samaritans of Stratford pulled together to help a stranger passing through the town when her bicycle and all her belongings were stolen.

Student Jessica Bloem, 20, had come all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa, to join two friends on a Cornwall to Scotland cycle tour.

The journey began when she arrived in England earlier this month and made her way to Liskeard to begin cycling. Keen to visit the Shakespeare Houses, she stayed over in Stratford on Sunday, 14th August while her companions continued the onwards journey – with the intention that Jessica take a train to catch up with them.

Jessica Bloem pictured with, from left, Gill Cleeve, Miranda Maloney, Samantha Wheeler and Martin Payne . Photo: Mark Williamson. (58813417)

Disaster struck though when her bike, which she had brought over from South Africa and was worth £1,500, and two panniers of belongings, including expensive equipment, were stolen from Stratford railway station while she was visiting Anne Hathaway’s.

Jessica told the Herald: “I thought my stuff would be safe, but when I got back it was all gone, just a broken lock was left on the floor. I felt lost in a strange country and didn’t know what to do. Thank goodness I had my phone, wallet and passport with me.”