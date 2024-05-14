THIEVES left empty handed after 19 sheds on an allotment in Kineton were broken into last week.

Although no property was reported stolen, allotment holders were left once again footing the bill for new locks, doors and side panels when the overnight break in occurred on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th April.

It’s the second time the sheds have been raided in as many months but there’s no CCTV footage or any other meaningful evidence for police to act on other than 101 reports made to them by allotment holders.