Bidford man, 29, with drugs and cash stashed in supermarket carrier bag is arrested on suspicion of intent to supply

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 17:26, 24 September 2024

A 29-year-old man from Bidford was arrested yesterday (Monday) at 12.30pm yesterday on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply. He was arrested in Quinney’s Lane, Bidford. He has since been bailed until 14th December while enquiries continue.

The stash of cannabis, cocaine and money was found in a branded supermarket carrier bag.

Arresting officers shared a jocular post about the arrest on Facebook.

“And before you say it, no there’s no raffle for these… liking and sharing won’t give you a chance of winning.”

