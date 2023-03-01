AN investigation is taking place into allegations an unlicensed dog breeder was operating in Bidford.

Officers from Stratford District Council, Warwickshire Police and the RSPCA executed a warrant at an address in the village using the Animal Welfare Regulations 2018, which aim to tackle puppy farming and dogs living in poor and unsanitary conditions.

SDC said two puppies were found, one was seized and put in the care of the RSPCA.

Check carefully who you are buying a puppy from. Photo: Dogs Trust (62742622)

Further investigations are ongoing, the council said.

Cllr Christopher Kettle (Con, Bishop’s Itchington) legal and community safety portfolio holder at SDC, said: “The council’s duty is to ensure animals are treated humanely, responsibly, and with respect. Breeders are licensed to ensure that they keep good standards for the animals and adhere to the high standards in the legislation.”

He added: “We would like to remind members of the public that the council won’t hesitate to take action against people breeding dogs without a licence and will continue to work with partners to crack down on illegal dog breeding.”

The law requires anyone running a business which breeds and advertises dogs for sale, even if it is just one litter, to hold a licence.

For advice on buying a puppy look at the websites of Dogs Trust and the RSPCA