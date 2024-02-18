Photos available to buy from https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/p566475626

From Maseratis to Morgans, new club the Alcester and Avon Classic Motoring Club (AACMC) put on a great display of eye-catching motors for its breakfast meet-up at Binton Social Club on Sunday (11th February).

AACMC is revving ahead after it rose from the ashes of a previous classic club which disbanded last year.