Classic motors line up for the Alcester and Avon Classic Motoring Club (AACMC) Binton breakfast meet

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 15:02, 18 February 2024

From Maseratis to Morgans, new club the Alcester and Avon Classic Motoring Club (AACMC) put on a great display of eye-catching motors for its breakfast meet-up at Binton Social Club on Sunday (11th February).

AACMC is revving ahead after it rose from the ashes of a previous classic club which disbanded last year.

