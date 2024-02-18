Classic motors line up for the Alcester and Avon Classic Motoring Club (AACMC) Binton breakfast meet
Published: 15:02, 18 February 2024
From Maseratis to Morgans, new club the Alcester and Avon Classic Motoring Club (AACMC) put on a great display of eye-catching motors for its breakfast meet-up at Binton Social Club on Sunday (11th February).
AACMC is revving ahead after it rose from the ashes of a previous classic club which disbanded last year.