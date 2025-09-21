All the fun of the fete… date set for Stratford church’s family event

THERE will be a parade, music, stalls, games and all the fun of a traditional fete in Stratford later this month.

Volunteers at Holy Trinity Church are putting together the final touches to the community fete, which will take place on the RSC Gardens, Waterside, on Saturday, 27th September.

The action starts at noon with a parade from the Bancroft Gardens, in front of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, to the fete’s main arena where Stratford mayor, Cllr Dani Hunter, will open the event along with Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, and Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella.

The Reverend Patrick Taylor took a soaking in the stocks courtesy of Phil Harper, at the church fete two years ago. Photo: Mark Williamson

A spokesperson for the church said: “This year there will be over 30 stalls, including external stalls such as crafts, cosmetics, reflexology, lucky dip, and, of course, food. Those run by the church include cherished clothes, a tombola, bottle stall, book stall and bric-a-brac.

“The games section features soft axe throwing, splat the rat and, that all-time favourite, soaking the clergy in the stocks.”

There will also be a classic car show, entertainment from the Rock Choir and Trinity Players, children’s sports and a Pimms & Prosecco stall.

Homemade cream teas and cakes will be on sale at the nearby parish centre.

Prizes in this year’s raffle include weekends away, a Pashley Briton bike, spa vouchers, meals out and digital subscriptions for the Stratford Herald.

The fete runs until 5pm.

Proceeds are in aid of the church.