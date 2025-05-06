All roads lead to two new Roman sculptures in Alcester

ALCESTER’S proud history as a settlement dating back to Roman times is being given artistic recognition by two bronze sculptures appearing in the town.

The Stonewater Housing Association has commissioned the works from sculptor Teresa Wells – and they take the form of life-size figures that would have been a common sight in Alcester 1,600 to 2,000 years ago.

One is a 6ft 2in centurion and the other a surveyor, a skilled engineer who worked for the army and would have been responsible for planning and building the Roman roads that still exist to this day.

The sculptures reflect a crucial detail of Alcester’s creation as a fort and military camp situated at the junction of two Roman roads – Ryknild Street and the Saltway.

Both works are featured in a development of 119 homes being built in a partnership between Stonewater and Bloor Homes off Allimore Lane in Alcester.

The scheme – which is scheduled for completion later this year – consists of 95 rented flats and houses and 24 shared ownership houses.

The centurion, given the name Titus, was installed two weeks ago on the northern portion of the project, and the surveyor – which is currently the subject of a planning application – is due to be erected on the southern piece of open land.

Teresa, a member of the Royal Society of Sculptors, told the Herald she wanted to make the sculptures as authentic as possible. For instance, the centurion’s huge shield – or scutum – is based on a real Roman shield which was found in Britain and was on display at a British Museum exhibition last year.

Above, artist Teresa Wells who has created the two sculptures.

She said she’d depicted a centurion from around AD 49, shortly after the Romans started developing the garrison at Alcester. “I researched the clothing a centurion would have worn at the time, and the shield, because there were different designs of shield,” she said.

Teresa had her studio at Rugby when she was commissioned to do these sculptures, but now works from an 18th century listed windmill in Lincoln, which is also her home.

A spokeswoman for Stonewater told the Herald: “Stonewater’s commitment to affordable housing goes beyond bricks and mortar. It’s not only about providing the opportunity for everyone to have a place to call home, but fostering thriving communities where individuals and families can flourish.

“It has installed public art that conveys a distinct narrative of place at our new developments for over a decade.”

Teresa’s website is www.teresawells.co.uk