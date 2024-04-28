Titus the Roman centurion looking for a place in Alcester

SPARE a thought for poor old Titus the centurion – the statue is miles away from Rome and hasn’t got a home to go to in Alcester… just yet.

Titus isn’t the vengeful character as portrayed in Shakespeare’s play, Titus Andronicus, it’s another Titus who – if planning permission is granted – would be a ‘permanent public sculpture in bronze on a concrete footing and plinth, to be located on an open space recreational area’, according to the planning proposal.

Titus is looking for a home in Alcester, but perhaps not on a new housing development.

But it could be a case of quo vadis for Titus, whose potential destination was discussed at a recent planning meeting of Alcester Town Council.