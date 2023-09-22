A SUMMER special of offers on Stratford Park and Ride has come to an end.

Warwickshire County Council is reminding the public that the park and ride has returned to a business-as-usual service as of Monday 18th September after an eight-week promotional campaign saw a surge in customers thanks to additional benefits to visitors such as free parking, extended bus times and great value tickets.

Stratford Park and Ride.

The campaign saw more than a 70 per cent increase in users of the park and ride bus service and car park compared to the same eight-week period in 2022. Warwickshire County Council will be reviewing the final results of the campaign later this month to determine how the service can be even further improved for visitors in the future.

From Monday 18th September, Stratford Park and Ride returned to providing a six-day a week bus service from Mondays to Saturdays, between 7.30am and 6.28pm. Buses will continue to run every 15 minutes for most of each day, with the journey from the car park into the town centre taking approximately 10 to 12 minutes.

The car park will continue to be open daily with more than 700 parking spaces available, including several EV charging points, but as of Monday 18th September usual car parking charges apply. Full details of the car parking fees are available on the County Council website.

Visitors can also still park at Stratford Park and Ride to enjoy a leisurely walk or cycle route into Stratford via the local canal towpath. The route is approximately 2,800m (1.75 miles) and takes around 40 minutes to reach the town centre on foot, or less than ten minutes by bike as the canal towpath features on the National Cycle Network Route 5.

Please note the path can be narrow or uneven in places so may not be suitable for those with a wheelchair, mobility scooter, or pushchair. The car park is also next to Stratford Parkway train station, with regular trains running to Stratford train station which is only a ten-minute walk from the town centre.

The adult return bus fare will remain at £2 until Tuesday 31st October in line with the Government’s bus fare cap scheme. From Wednesday 1st November the adult fare returns to £2.20, but will still include up to two children being able to travel for free alongside the paying adult.

The child return fare will remain the same at £1.10, and the group return fare will continue to cost only £3.30 for up to five people. Dogs are welcome on the buses provided they are well-behaved.