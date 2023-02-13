REPLICA locomotives crafted by an Alcester company are wowing crowds around the world.

Disneyland in California, Disney World in Florida, Euro Disney, Dreamworld in Queensland, and the Smithsonian Institute are just a few of the theme parks and museums who are customers of Severn Lamb.

But the family-run firm, which has been making rail and road trains and trams for 70 years, has just completed a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ locomotive for a multi-million dollar outdoor museum in the US.