THE red carpet was out last Thursday evening (18th April) for the RSC opening of Love’s Labour’s Lost in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

The production is the first to be programmed as part of co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey’s inaugural season and runs alongside The Buddha of Suburbia in the Swan Theatre.

After the show, which received glowing reviews – not least from Herald Arts, it’s five stars from us – the actors had a turn on the red carpet too. One suspects one or two shandies may have been involved.