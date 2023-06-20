ALCESTER went back to the 1980s on Sunday for the annual community street market organised by the Court Leet.

Eye-catching neon outfits and shell suits were on show as crowds enjoyed the food, refreshments and amusements from local businesses and voluntary organisations.

The event started with a fancy dress parade, led by the White Hart Morris, from Centenary Field to St Nicholas’ Church where the market was officially opened by the mayor Cllr Vaughan Blake.

Mayor Vaughan Blake helps high bailiff Marc Venables get sponged - all in a good cause.

Judy Appleby and Nigel Curtis took part in the Alcester Rotary fancy dress. Our guess is 118 man meets Madonna...

Visitors were also treated to musical performances by school groups, Alcester Victoria Silver Band and the Texan Peacocks.

Organiser high bailiff Marc Venables said: “The whole day had a great carnival atmosphere. The effort made by both businesses and fancy-dress entrants couldn't be faulted and it really put a smile on my face to see Marge Simpson and ET walking down the High Street.”

Jane Lucas sold cakes to raise money for the Court Leet and Vale Wildlife Hospital. Photo Iain Duck.