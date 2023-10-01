A FAMILAR face was welcomed back to St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Henley at the beginning of this academic year.

Former assistant headteacher Alice Wilson left last year to go on maternity leave and returned this September as the new school principal, taking over from Charlotte Miller.

The 31-year-old from Leamington is now proud mum to Molly, age eight months, as well as responsible for the education of 95, four- to 11-year-olds at the school on Arden Road.