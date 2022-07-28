THERE’S a story to be told at a new venture with an Alice in Wonderland theme in Bell Court, Stratford.

Wonderland has just opened after its owner – Dan McDonald from Stratford – came up with the idea of a fun place for adults and children which sells ice cream, drinks and popcorn in the day and champagne and cocktails by night.

It was all smiles for Dan McDonald, left, owner of Wonderland who was pictured with his daughter Tallula-Belle, aged nine, enjoying an ice cream alongside the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve as well as staff members and entertainers at the new Bell Court ventureâs opening last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58261414)

Dan was on a trip to London with his daughter, Tallula-Belle, celebrating her ninth birthday when they ventured into an entertainment venue which had a fairy-tale feel and, according to Dan, was “pretty amazing”.