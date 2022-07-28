Stratford's Alice in Wonderland themed shop offering treats for children and adults
Published: 11:14, 28 July 2022
| Updated: 11:15, 28 July 2022
THERE’S a story to be told at a new venture with an Alice in Wonderland theme in Bell Court, Stratford.
Wonderland has just opened after its owner – Dan McDonald from Stratford – came up with the idea of a fun place for adults and children which sells ice cream, drinks and popcorn in the day and champagne and cocktails by night.
Dan was on a trip to London with his daughter, Tallula-Belle, celebrating her ninth birthday when they ventured into an entertainment venue which had a fairy-tale feel and, according to Dan, was “pretty amazing”.