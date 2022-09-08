A LABRADOR has been crowned a super slimmer after giving up his favourite treat of leftovers.

Alfie has lost almost 2 stone with help from Jasmine at Shipston Vets. (59183360)

Alfie, 12, had tipped the scales at almost 50kg (around eight stone) through wolfing down leftovers and treats that were high in fat but after attending weight clinics at Shipston Vets and following their advice and a sensible diet, he’s now a much healthier 37kg (five stone 11lbs).

Veterinary nurse Jasmine Hill, who helps run the practice’s weight-loss clinics, said that Alfie now has lots more energy and is finding it easier to get around.

“I’m extremely proud of Alfie for losing all of this weight and he looks so different that I can’t believe he’s the same dog,” she said.

Alfie shed the pounds slowly, over a period of 12 months, and popped in to see Jasmine regularly so she could check his weight loss was on track.

His owner, Christine Kennedy of Tredington, who rehomed the dog through the Blue Cross five years ago, is delighted with his transformation.

Mrs Kennedy said: “Alfie’s as lively as a puppy. When he was overweight, everything was a bit of an effort for him, but now he leaps into the car and he can run up and down the stairs.

“The weight crept on because he was having leftover food and I was giving him treats like pigs’ ears, but now he just has a lower calorie pet food and Jasmine helped me work out the correct portion sizes.

“Alfie is a friendly dog with a lovely nature and it’s lovely to see him like this – it’s like he has a new lease of life.”