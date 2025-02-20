Alexander’s ashes sit unclaimed for 69 years in Shipston

﻿A CURIOUS case with a Shipston connection has highlighted the rarely-discussed issue of people’s ashes being left at funeral homes.

The death of Alexander Henshelwood Anderson - 69 years ago on Sunday - has come to light after the funeral home where his ashes still sit, signed up to an online service that offers a new way to reunite them with current family members.

The certificate issued by Canley Crematorium shows Mr Anderson was 88 when he died at Shipston House - the former workhouse - on 16th February, 1956.

His death was registered in Shipston the following day and the cremation took place on the 20th February.

And since then his ashes have been with the Heart of England Co-operative Funeral Society in Coventry.

Alexander's ashes.

The society’s funeral general manager Darryl Smith said: “We have an issue with uncollected historic remains and it’s an issue that most funeral directors have.

“The National Association of Funeral Directors estimates there are 250,000-300,000 sitting in funeral homes up and down the country.”

He said this can be for various reasons - perhaps a wife might ask a funeral home to keep her husband's ashes so they can be scattered together in due course but by the time she dies she hasn’t left a note to that effect. Or maybe the family has moved and the funeral home hasn’t got the right telephone number.

Of the 350 sets of historic remains in his funeral homes, Mr Anderson’s are the oldest but are now getting fresh attention.

Mr Smith said: “We have joined forces with a website called Ashes Register and put details of all our historic uncollected remains with them in the hope someone will hear stories like this and check.”

In terms of Mr Andeson he added: “It’s a long, long time ago but we as funeral directors can’t do anything else other than keep hold of them.

Some of the uncollected ashes.

“People might say why can’t we take them back to the crematorium but at the time of death the family would have given quite specific directions that the ashes should be taken away.

“The only way to do anything different is with the instruction of a family member but with no contact with anyone, we must continue to keep the ashes.

“We wonder why he came all the way to Canley Crematorium. He might have had family in Coventry. Did he just happen to be in Shipston when he died? Was it that Canley was one of the only crematorium at the time?

“The ashes are in a wonderful marble urn that is like something the family would have chosen to go back home with or to be interred.”

What strikes Mr Smith is the speed at which things appeared to happen: “One thing that stands out is how he died on one day and was cremated just a few days later. Things seemed simpler and quicker then.”

But whatever happened then or in any of the other cases, Mr Smith is certain: “I don’t think any of our families plan to leave a family member on our shelf but things change after a bereavement.”

And while he waits for any breakthrough in the Shipston case, he reaffirmed: “Mr Anderson’s ashes are not going anywhere unless we can find a link to a family member.”