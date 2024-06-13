IT'S not been an easy journey at times for Alex Bridgewater from Tiddington but you could say he’s rebuilt his life literally brick by brick and is now on the verge of becoming a fully qualified brick layer.

At the age of 14 he joined Moreton Morrell College after being removed from mainstream education.

Russell Sims, apprenticeship tutor, level 2 brickwork, Alex Bridgewater apprentice, centre, and Paul Richards, construction skills tutor.

He completed a Multi Skills award moving onto Level 1 City and Guilds and now works for Sibbasbridge and is taking his final exams to be become a fully qualified bricklayer at the age of 19 having overcome a number of learning difficulties along the way.