ALDI has launched a fresh attempt to build a supermarket on the outskirts of Alcester.

The German retail group has submitted a new application to Stratford District Council to move onto the former site of Broad Lane Leisure caravan centre, off Birmingham Road in Kings Coughton.

It is the second application for the site submitted by Aldi, with the first put forward in 2020. However, that plan was withdrawn the following year, with an Aldi spokesperson at the time saying the company decided to “focus our efforts on looking for a more viable site for our new Alcester store”.

Reaction to the new application has been mainly positive among Alcester residents, with the majority backing the prospect of a supermarket.

One letter of support sent to the district council was from a local nursery manager who said the new supermarket would be welcomed by a growing number of young families in the area.

A CGI of the Aldi planned for Alcester

She said: “Having lived in Alcester for over 30 years as a family we have always had to travel to Redditch or Stratford for a big shop. Alcester is populated with young families, most on a budget, and elderly people making ends meet. Building an Aldi for this town is needed.”

Another resident, referring to the growing number of houses being built in south Warwickshire, wrote: “Aldi would absolutely be a welcome addition to Alcester shopping. Considering the town has expanded with many new homes, the town needs more options to cope with the expansion. It would help with the environment that people who choose to shop at Aldi and would not be travelling either to Studley or Stratford.”

There was some concern over traffic and the risks this could cause from one resident, but he made the point that the extra choice and new jobs would be good for the area.

“I support the proposal as Alcester is in need of an alternate supermarket outlet as it will provide more choice for the consumer and new jobs. I do however have concerns that traffic attempting to turn right when leaving the store will result in the possibility of increased accident potential.

“I would propose that vehicles leaving the store should only be able to turn left and use the nearby roundabout to travel towards the Studley area.”

There were some objections to the proposals, with one resident saying that because the road where it will be built is already busy and there is an Aldi close by in Studley, there is no need for the shop.

Construction company Hinton Group, which would build the supermarket, said: “We’re delighted to share that planning has been submitted for a new Aldi store on the former Broad Lane Leisure site in Alcester. The response from the public has been fantastic, and we’re looking forward to getting started in the new year.”

The full planning application can be viewed on the SDC planning portal using the application No. 25/02274/FUL.

