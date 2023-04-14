SUPERMARKET chain Aldi has announced it has planning permission to build a new store in Southam and hopes to open its doors in the middle of next year.

The £5million store is to be built on land next to Galanos House, on the A423, and will have 121 car parking spaces.

Aldi will open a store in Southam. (63566156)

Aldi said the new store will create between 40 to 50 new jobs.

Robin Williams, Aldi property director, said: “This is fantastic news for the people of Southam. Aldi has wanted to bring a store to Southam as far back as 2020.”

He added: “This was one of the most popular schemes we’ve had and we know how much the Southam community want an Aldi. We are eager to get on site and start building as soon as possible with aspirations for a mid-2024 opening.

“Thank you to all of the community who supported our plans.”

The plans, which have been approved by Stratford District Council, were first announced in September 2020. Aldi said a public consultation found that 93.46 per cent (543 people) of respondents supported the plans.

This, the supermarket chain added, was backed up by over 1,000 residents who wrote a letter of support to the district council.