COLOURFUL costume and a cacophony of handbells filled the streets of Alcester as the annual Heart of England Town Criers’ Competition returned on Saturday, 8th April.

Town criers from all over England came together to shout it out for the top spot at traditional Easter event which has been held in the town for more than 40 years.

Warm spring sunshine welcomed entrants from as far afield as Fowey, Cornwall to Otley in Yorkshire bellowed against each other for the honour of being named the Heart of England champion.