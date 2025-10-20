WALKING became caminando when a football team from Alcester took part in an international tournament in Spain.

Up against teams from Sweden, Portugal, Spain and several others from the UK, Alcester Town Walking Football Club finished second out of 10 teams in the Formentera Cup – bringing the runners-up trophy with them to south Warwickshire.

The side, captained by Roland Borriello, won eight of their nine games.

“It was a fabulous experience, we all thoroughly enjoyed it,” Roland told the Herald.

Alcester Town Walking Football Club in Spain.

And that was despite losing one of the Alcester players to illness. However, the other teams were happy to help out by loaning Alcester players.

“We were down to seven players for the tournament, so that didn’t bode well,” Roland said. “For the first game we said, ‘If we can come away with a 2-0 loss, we’ll take that’. It was seven players v eight but we smashed it and won 3-0.”

On the first day, in the soaring Spanish September heat, Alcester won four out of five games.

Roland added: “Day two was four more games and we ended up as runners-up.”

It was Alcester’s second outing at the tournament as a team took part last year. However, this year the club sent a more competitive team… with a good deal of success.