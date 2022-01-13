Alcester venue named the area's Pub of the Season

THE Royal Oak in Alcester has been named the Pub of the Season by the Shakespeare branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Royal Oak licensee Ruth McLaren, right, was this week celebrating the Camra award along with colleagues, from left, Josh Bagshaw, Kerrie Phillips and Adam Jones. Photo: Mark Williamson A1/1/21/0453. (54102346)

Members visited and were impressed by the selection of real ales and the welcoming atmosphere of the Grade-II listed pub.

At a special presentation in the pub, Alcester Town Crier David Parkes announced Shakespeare CAMRA’s Rhys Williams who presented the award to licensee Ruth McLaren.

“We make sure what we offer is of a certain quality and consistency coupled with hard work,” said Ruth. “It’s taken time to restore the pub’s reputation and we have a massive focus on customers who we welcome like long-lost friends and we never take trade for granted.”

Rhys said: “I have lived in Alcester for more than 11 years and I take pride in promoting the campaign and have encouraged Ruth who has long supported CAMRA.

“Through these recent troubled times, when Alcester has seen another iconic pub, the Three Tuns, destroyed by fire, the White Lion converted to houses, and the Lord Nelson closed for several years and seeming to be heading the same way, it’s refreshing to see the pubs remaining have endured the Covid pandemic and battled on to keep the Alcester trade going from strength-to-strength.”

Branch chair Lloyd Evans added: “The Royal Oak team thoroughly deserve recognition as our Pub of the Season as it serves great cask ales in a friendly atmosphere. Ruth and her hard-working team do all this with a smile whilst making all the customers feel welcome.”

The Shakespeare branch covers over 180 pubs in south Warwickshire and Worcestershire including Stratford, Shipston, Alcester, Evesham and Broadway.