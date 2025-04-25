THE Alcester Heart of England Town Crier competition was this year resolved with a tie- breaking ‘cry-off’.

A total of 12 criers from across the country, some from as far as Colchester and Bognor Regis, descended on Alcester for the event on Saturday (19th April).

David Parkes, Alcester’s town crier, told the Herald about a successful day and why the theme for the cries was chosen.

The Heart of England Town Criers Championship in Alcester held on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

He said: “The day went really well and the competition was good. The theme for the cry was ‘Life before mobile phones’.

“I thought it tied in quite well with the fact that we’re all town criers and we were, in a way, the first mode of mobile phones.

“There was actually a tie for first place so we had what is called a cry-off, because we have to determine a winner.”

The eventual winner was Paul Gough, who represents Nuneaton and Bedworth. In second place was Adrian Holmes who represents Lichfield. Third place went to Kevin Ward of Bromsgrove.



