ALCESTER is working hard to become Neurodivergent Friendly. That’s the message of a new video project launched by the town council.

Neurodivergence is the term for when someone’s brain processes, learns and/ or behaves differently from what is considered ‘typical’. According to NHS England, Neurodivergent conditions include Autism/Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC)/Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Back in 2023 Wendy Sherwood, health and wellbeing coordinator at Alcester Town Council, led meetings that helped to shape a plan for what the town could do to be more accommodating for neurodivergent people.

Alcester from above

After lots of research and hard work, an educational video aimed at businesses in the town has been released by the council. In it, people share their experiences of being neurodivergent and shops are given tips on how they can become more neurodivergent friendly.

The start and end of the nine minute video shows Billy Smith and Ffion Jones, members of a local drama group, making their way around the town. They first visit the town library, a venue that Wendy said has done a lot to create neurodivergent friendly areas.

“A member of the public came and shared with us her experiences having neurodivergent children and being that way herself,” Wendy told the Herald.

“She shared her experiences with us and asked if there's anything we could do to support her and, you know, groups of people, families in the town that also experience the same thing.

Billy Smith and Ffion Jones in the video

“We started by doing a bit of research with them, asking them what it is that they'd like. One of the things they said they wanted was a support group, to meet up and get support from outside agencies and to support each other.

“Part of that research was also about us becoming more neurodivergent friendly. This is when we decided to create this training tool that helped shops and businesses very quickly understand what's needed and for them to make those very small changes that make a big difference to families in Alcester.

“Firstly, it’s good for the business and secondly, it’s good for the families to know who they can visit and who has watched this film and perhaps become a little bit more aware of what they can do to make some small differences. It was a long time in the making and it still hasn't ended yet because the idea is that we can get all the shops and businesses in Alcester signed up to it.”

Wendy said 11 businesses have signed up, and she expects this number to grow. Another aspect of being neurodivergent friendly includes providing staff with neurodiversity training to develop skills, awareness and situational judgement.

“They have to sign up to a pledge to make a few adjustments, small things that make a big difference and then they receive a witness sticker. You can see people putting the stickers in their shop windows and then we also feature them on our website.

“This is so that people who are new to the town can go on our website to see ‘oh that coffee shop’s signed up, and so has that hair dresser.’ They can then go in and see what services there are.”

The video explains what businesses can do to make themselves more neurodivergent friendly.

The new logo

Wendy added: “They can offer sensory toys, quieter spaces and be more understanding and less judgmental. It may be that it's just somewhere slightly quieter and away from other people, maybe turning volumes down, which is not dramatic but something that makes a massive difference to the person that's experienced in that.

“I think if you think about people becoming dementia friendly or friendly for people with wheelchair users or friendly for any group that isn't typical, it opens up the town to more people. Alcester is already a very friendly place, but it doesn't mean that it can't do more.”

Cllr David Henderson, Mayor of Alcester said “Thank you to everyone who was involved in making this film particularly our Health and Wellbeing Co-ordinator, Wendy Sherwood, who led the project.

“The launch of our film is a proud moment for Alcester, one that highlights not only our commitment to inclusion, but our belief in the value of every member of our community. Being neurodiverse friendly isn’t just the right thing to do, it makes our town more compassionate, more innovative, and more inclusive for everyone.”

To watch the film and if you wish to sign your shop or business up to the pledge, visit the Alcester Town Council website here: https://shorturl.at/WkLuP.