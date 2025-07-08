AN ALCESTER based skin care professional has won a national industry award through helping her mum recover from cancer.

Lisa McCrory won the Therapist of the Year award at the International Institute for Active Aging awards. Salon owners and skincare professionals are invited from across the UK and Ireland to the event which this year was held at Nobu Hotel in London.

Through helping her mum, Lynne Price, recover from skin cancer surgery on her face, Lisa has been able to support a loved one whilst also getting recognition for her work.

“I have been in the industry for 30 years now and I've worked with this incredible institute for 15 years and when I had my salon. I used to put like my staff forward for the awards and then when I sold my salon post-covid and set up on my own which is Beauchamp Skin & Beauty.

Lisa McCrory on the awards night

“This is the first time that I put myself forward and then they approached me. After seeing my social media, I had to put a case study forward which is what I did, and it just happened to be my mum.”

The competition is always strong at the awards, and this year was no different according to Lisa.

“I was thrilled to be one of the three finalists. They have 3,000 stockists so just to make the top three was an incredible achievement, to win it was amazing and it was great to get the recognition.

“My mum had a very small mark on the side of her nose. I noticed and I told her to go to the doctors and get it checked because I didn't like the look of it and it turned out it was skin cancer.

“When she went into surgery and they went to remove it, they realised that the cancer was a lot more aggressive than what they'd initially thought. The chances are if it hadn't been taken out it would have taken her eye.

“What should have been a 20 or 30 minute procedure ended up being four hours and 47 stitches in her face. To be able to help her with her recovery was incredible.”

Lisa is passionate about her work and she has aims to continue helping as many people as possible.

“Skin is something that has fascinated me for years, it’s my forte. I have lots of different clients that I treat already and get fantastic results with so I just want to keep doing what I do which is help others.

“It sounds very cliché but it literally changes people's lives. Looking at your skin is something that we do every day, so if you have a condition or a problem, it can make you feel very down. To be able to help as many people as I do is fantastic.”

Lisa’s mum Lynne said: “Having had what was an unexpected, severe cancer surgery on my face, I never believed I would look like me again. Lisa gave me the confidence to believe that if I trusted the process everything would be OK.

“I didn’t think I would ever regain my confidence and self esteem, but Lisa has supported me and stuck to her guns through this difficult time. I will be forever grateful for making me, me again.”



