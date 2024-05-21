Alcester sex offender jailed after indecent images of children found on his phone

A REGISTERED sex offender from Alcester has been jailed after police found 20 indecent images of children on his phone.

Christopher Wood, 23, of Kingfisher Way, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of breaching a sexual harm prevention orders (SHPO).

He was jailed for 16 months at Warwick Crown Court last week.

Christopher Wood, 23, from Alcester, has been jailed. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Wood was previously given a five-year SHPO when he was convicted of downloading indecent images of children in April 2021. As part of the order, he was required to make his internet-enabled electronic devices available for police to examine.

When officers from the Warwickshire Police’s sex offender management unit made an unannounced visit to Wood’s house in November last year, they found what they believed to be indecent images of children as well as evidence that Wood had deleted things from his phone, in breach of his SHPO.

Wood was arrested and his phone was sent away for analysis. It was later confirmed that 20 indecent images of children, 11 of them category A, the most serious kind, had been found.

Det Con Matt Collins said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Wood and hope it demonstrates how police and the courts are acting to enforce court orders put in place to protect the public.

“We work hard to monitor people subject to sexual harm prevention orders and those who breach the strict condition imposed on them should be left in no doubt they will be caught and brought to justice.”