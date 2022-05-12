Alcester schoolchildren's royal encounter at 30th anniversary event

SCHOOLCHILDREN from Alcester got to rub shoulders with royalty as HRH the Countess of Wessex helped a sustainable farming organisation celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The countess is the honorary president of LEAF - Linking Environment and Farming – which held its celebrations at Ragley Hall on Wednesday, 4th May.

Countess of Wessex (56642959)

As well as working to educate people and raise awareness about sustainable farming, LEAF works with growers in 19 countries and provides a certificate system for fruit and vegetable producers.

The day started with HRH meeting teachers and children from Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School in Alcester, which is a LEAF education demonstration school.

The children then took part in a range of activities designed around sustainable food production and joined the countess in planting a tree to commemorate the anniversary.

The Countess of Wessex and Alcester schoolchildren planting trees on the Ragley estate. (56643222)

Caroline Drummond, who has been at the helm of LEAF since it was formed, said: “As we embark on our fourth decade and as agriculture enters an exciting new era, we remain as committed as ever to the bold, ambitious, and innovative approaches to advancing more sustainable global farming and food systems. But we cannot act alone. The partnerships LEAF has built over the last 30 years will be key as we navigate our next decade.

“I pay tribute to and thank everyone who has played a part in LEAF’s journey. Together, we will continue to raise the sustainable farming bar, for the good of our planet and future generations.”

The countess was also given tour of Ragley Home Farm to see examples of sustainable farming in practice and ended the day with a celebratory dinner.