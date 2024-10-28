Alcester’s Repair Cafe celebrates its fifth anniversary

HAPPY birthday to Alcester’s Repair Café which celebrated its fifth anniversary recently.

Supporters of the Alcester Repair Café raise a glass to toast its fifth birthday at a party at the Eric Payne Community Centre on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

During those years organisers estimate the café has welcomed over 1,000 visitors and repaired 600 items which equates to over two tonnes saved from landfill and over 20,000kg of CO2 saved.

The unique aspect about the repair café is that not only are all kinds of items are fixed but it’s also a place where people can go and have a chat and it becomes a place for a social gathering over a cup of tea.

In his welcome speech to guests at the birthday party, Alcester town councillor Mark Cargill, congratulated Wendy Sherwood, the town council’s health and wellbeing coordinator for making the café happen in the first place.

Cllr Cargill said: “I remember the first session that Wendy organised and it was Wendy’s vision that started the whole thing going so ‘thank you’ very much indeed Wendy. We had no idea how many people would turn up that first day or what would be brought through the door. Actually, it was quite exciting and there was a real buzz about the place.”

The fifth anniversary celebration at the Eric Payne Community Centre feastured a cake and bubbly and was attended by Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella.







