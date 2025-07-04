OVER 17,000 people descended on Alcester’s Ragley Hall last weekend for the sixth annual Adventure Bike Rider (ABR) Festival.

According to organisers, the official attendance figure for this year was 17,392 across the three-day event, which is an increase from 14,700 in 2024.

The festival has grown into the UK’s biggest celebration of motorcycling and the world’s largest adventure motorcycle festival.

More than 10,000 test rides took place, with guided road rides and off-road sessions giving visitors a chance to get to grips with the latest kit. There were 50 kilometres of trails for visitors to have a go on, with this split into three routes.

There were over 150 exhibitors in attendance, including 50 retailers. Visitors could also listen in and enjoy talks from the biggest names in the world of adventure biking.

As well as the biking action, there were also four music stages that hosted over 20 bands and performers. These included the world’s best Elvis tribute, as well as other tribute acts including Oasis and AC/DC, with Treorchy Male Choir also playing and Ibiza DJ, Krystal Roxx.

ABR 2026 takes place at Ragley Hall from 26th to 28th June. Ticket details can be found at https://www.abrfestival.com/.

Multi Award Winning Event & Music Photographer James Bridle www.JamesBridlePhoto.co.uk