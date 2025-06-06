Alcester’s annual street market returns on Sunday with a TV and film theme

EXPECT to see some stars of the screen (well, people dressed as them) as Alcester’s street market makes a return with a TV and film theme.

Taking place on Sunday (8th June) and organised by Alcester Court Leet, the theme chosen for this year’s market is TV and film from the 70s onwards.

So dust off your fake sideburns and huge moustache and head to the High Street where there will be parades, stalls, music and food from 1pm till 5pm.

There are prizes for the best fancy dress as well as competitions for best shop window and stall.

All money raised by the event will be given to local charities as part of the high bailiff’s charity fund. The High Street will be closed to vehicles between 8am and 8pm.