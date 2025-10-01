AN ALCESTER pub is set to go under the hammer at auction later this month - five years after it closed.

The Cross Keys on Stratford Road closed in October 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The building has a guide price of £220,000 for the live streamed auction on Thursday 23rd October. This is £5,000 less than the £225,000 price it was given went it went to last went to auction earlier this year.

Bond Wolfe are holding the auction, and chief executive Gurpreet Bassi said: "This attractive early 19th century building could be returned to its former use as a popular town centre pub or, potentially, redeveloped for other uses, subject to planning consent.

"We are offering the property for sale at auction on behalf of the joint receiver and have been unable to gain access so far. We understand, however, that it comprises a former bar and seating area with stores, toilets and further rooms on the first floor, and there is a yard to the rear.

"The property will almost certainly be in need of considerable renovation work throughout."

Mr Bassi added: "All interested parties should make their own enquiries with Stratford-on-Avon District Council planning department to satisfy themselves as to any use they may propose."

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit the Bond Wolfe website, email auctions@bondwolfe.com or call or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.





