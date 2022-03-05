Alcester picture special - pancake races featuring St Nicholas School
Published: 11:00, 05 March 2022
EVERYBODY loves a pancake or two and the finish line in Alcester’s High Street was the place to be on Tuesday as the races returned.
It’s the 57th year the pancake race has been hosted by Alcester Court Leet and High Bailiff David Henderson said he was “very surprised by the number of people who took part in the town’s first major event after Covid”.
Schools and businesses joined in the races, which saw Alcester low bailiff, Marc Venables, sprint to pancake glory as he won the men’s open race.
Money raised from this, and other Court Leet events this year, will be donated to local causes.