Alcester pancake race action from the annual Shrove Tuesday event in the townâs High Street. Photo: Mark Williamson A11/2/22/5826. (55195617)

EVERYBODY loves a pancake or two and the finish line in Alcester’s High Street was the place to be on Tuesday as the races returned.

It’s the 57th year the pancake race has been hosted by Alcester Court Leet and High Bailiff David Henderson said he was “very surprised by the number of people who took part in the town’s first major event after Covid”.

Schools and businesses joined in the races, which saw Alcester low bailiff, Marc Venables, sprint to pancake glory as he won the men’s open race.

Money raised from this, and other Court Leet events this year, will be donated to local causes.

Alcester Court Leet officers were captured on the strat line. Photo: Mark Williamson A11/2/22/5531. (55195627)

Children from St Nicholas C of E Primary School Alcester celebrated after taking part in the Alcester pancake races on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson A11/2/22/5524. (55195626)

Jade Taylor, Nick Irons and Phil Smith from Minerva Mill Innovation Centre celebrated taking part in the Alcester pancake races on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson A11/2/22/5511. (55195625)

