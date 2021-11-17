Alcester neighbours net a share of £180,000 in People's Postcode Lottery draw
Five Alcester neighbours won £180,000 on Wednesday (17th November) after being announced as winners of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The postcode B49 5BB was drawn and four neighbours netted £30,000 each while the fifth won £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.
The winners opted to remain anonymous and People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson said: “A big congratulations to all those who have picked up a prize today in Alcester. I hope the win will help lift their spirits and they treat themselves to something special with the cash.”
With 20 draws conducted each month, the lottery costs £10 a month to play and automatically enters players into all draws.
Since it was launched in 2005 the People’s Postcode Lottery has raised over £800 million for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.
Through their various Postcode Trusts - such as Care, Community, Children and Animal – the lottery supports charities and good causes, with a minimum of 33% of each subscription donated directly to them.
This month’s draw, on behalf of Postcode Planet Trust, supported charities including the Marine Conservation Society, WWF-UK and the Zoological Society of London.