Alcester neighbours net a share of £180,000 in People's Postcode Lottery draw

Five Alcester neighbours won £180,000 on Wednesday (17th November) after being announced as winners of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

People's Postcode Lottery Ambassador Matt Johnson (53152840)

The postcode B49 5BB was drawn and four neighbours netted £30,000 each while the fifth won £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

The winners opted to remain anonymous and People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson said: “A big congratulations to all those who have picked up a prize today in Alcester. I hope the win will help lift their spirits and they treat themselves to something special with the cash.”

With 20 draws conducted each month, the lottery costs £10 a month to play and automatically enters players into all draws.

Since it was launched in 2005 the People’s Postcode Lottery has raised over £800 million for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

Through their various Postcode Trusts - such as Care, Community, Children and Animal – the lottery supports charities and good causes, with a minimum of 33% of each subscription donated directly to them.

This month’s draw, on behalf of Postcode Planet Trust, supported charities including the Marine Conservation Society, WWF-UK and the Zoological Society of London.