THE construction of a new studio for a music school is under way thanks in part to an anonymous £8,000 donation.

Alcester Rock Academy, which is based at Alcester Academy and run by school teachers, has provided tutoring since 2006. Each session caters for five bands, each in their own fully kitted-out practice room, giving them time to work on material for upcoming gigs.

They receive guidance from Renny Badham, Rock Academy manager, guitar and bass teacher; Matthew Green, a pro drummer, and Jack Blackman, guitarist and singer-songwriter.

“We had an outbuilding at the school which has been just for storage for years and we've had our eye on it for a while,” Renny told the Herald. “We needed another place to have a performance area and were able to raise some money through local businesses and a JustGiving page set up alongside the Friends of Alcester Academy group.”

In total £20,000 was raised for the project.

Alcester Rock Academy alumni that have formed a band called 'Jump The Gun' performing last November Left to right Ed , Tiago, Toby and AdelenaAlcester Rock Academy

“The new space will have a stage, PA system and a mixing desk,” Renny said. “We’ve got some recording equipment anyway, but we’re hoping to have a new desk in there so we can record the performances. It’s going to be fully soundproofed and we want to put some lights up at some point as well which will make it into a bit more of a performance space.

“The school will also be able to use the new studio for lessons as well as a breakout space.”

While the first phase is under way further support is needed to provide the kit.

“We’re still reaching out for our next phase, so we’re still looking for sponsorship, said Renny. “The academy isn’t a profit making venture, the sessions with the children cover the costs of the tutors and whatever we take from concerts goes towards equipment.”

The academy puts on an annual concert which this year will be at the Grieg Hall on 25th November and is a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Tickets are £6 for adults and £4 concessions from PSW Art Supplies in Alcester. The new studio should be ready early in the new year.

Visit www.justgiving.com/ campaign/rockacademystudiophase2



