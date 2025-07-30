AN ALCESTER mum faced her fears - and marked what would have been her son’s 18th birthday - by throwing herself into a charity skydive.

Denise Turner raised more than £1,800 for Molly Ollys after jumping 13,000 ft from an aeroplane in memory of Sam.

He was born with an abnormally developed brain, only detected when he stopped breathing at just 24 hours old, triggering a series of tests. He went on to be diagnosed with several chronic conditions including severe epilepsy and quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

At one year old was also registered as blind.

He died in 2023, aged 16.

Taking the plunge.

“He was put on various medications to find which ones worked best for him,” Denise recalled. “He developed infantile spasms at about 10 months old and had steroid injections for four weeks to stop them. He couldn’t hold his head up, sit or stand unaided.”

Denise, 53, was joined in the jump, on July 3rd at Hinton Airfield in Brackley, by her sister Ali Perrett, from Hertfordshire and stepson Jake, 21.

She added: “This was the first time either of us had done a parachute jump. I wasn’t nervous until the actual day. It started to get very real in the plane. We were packed in like sardines; my parachutist was chatting away to me about what we could see on the ground and I was just thinking I want this to be over!

Above, taking the plunge.Right, Sam who died in 2023.Ali with one of Sam’s favourite toys and Denise with a memory bear made from Sam's pyjamas, pictured with Jake.

“The initial part of the jump, leaving the plane and the free falling, was terrifying but once the parachute comes out, it’s so quiet and you can see for miles. It was just beautiful.”

Warwick-based charity Molly Ollys helped Sam in the form of a short break at Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest and later funded a blender to help liquify Sam’s foods so he could be fed through his gastronomy tube.

Denise added: “I wanted to do the jump on what would have been Sam’s 18th birthday on 5th July. Unfortunately the airfield was fully booked on that date and the 3rd July was the closest they could do.

Sam Turner.

“We have a cherry tree in the front garden that we planted just after Sam passed and we decorate it with various things. For his birthday his nan brought a helium balloon with 18 on it which we tied to Sam’s tree. We also hung pictures of Sam with his brother and sister Joseph and Eve. We all wished him a happy heavenly birthday around the tree.”

Donations can still be made via https://tinyurl.com/yhmnr6ze