Alcester mayor’s awards seek out community champions
AWARDS which celebrate the best of Alcester’s community are now open for nominations.
The Mayor’s Civic Awards 2023 have four categories:
Young Person of the Year
Community Organisation of the Year
Business of the Year, and
Citizen of the Year
Alcester mayor Cllr Vaughan Blake said: “I am very much looking forward to the annual mayor’s awards. This is a great opportunity to recognise the time and effort spent by residents making Alcester the special place it is.
“I would therefore encourage residents to make a nomination for either a person, organisation or business that has made a special contribution to Alcester in 2023.”
Nominations are open until 13th December. A nomination form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4swmwyx3.
The mayor will choose the winners who will be revealed at an award’s ceremony on 19th January at the Greig Hall.