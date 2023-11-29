Alcester mayor’s awards seek out community champions

AWARDS which celebrate the best of Alcester’s community are now open for nominations.

The Mayor’s Civic Awards 2023 have four categories:

Young Person of the Year

Community Organisation of the Year

Business of the Year, and

Citizen of the Year

Alcester mayor Cllr Vaughan Blake said: “I am very much looking forward to the annual mayor’s awards. This is a great opportunity to recognise the time and effort spent by residents making Alcester the special place it is.

“I would therefore encourage residents to make a nomination for either a person, organisation or business that has made a special contribution to Alcester in 2023.”

Alcester Mayor Vaughan Blake and his consort Kay.

Nominations are open until 13th December. A nomination form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4swmwyx3.

The mayor will choose the winners who will be revealed at an award’s ceremony on 19th January at the Greig Hall.