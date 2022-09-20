A 45-year-old man from Alcester has been charged with firearm and drug offences.

Warwickshire Police said following an incident on Sunday (18th September), Paul Hart, of Alauna Avenue, was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition without a certificate.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, possessing cannabis and producing cannabis.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (20th September).