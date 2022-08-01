Alcester Town Council has been named as a finalist in a national competition that celebrates the work of town and parish councils.

It has been shortlisted for Council of the Year 2022 in the Star Council Awards run by the National Association of Local Councils.

The long-running awards celebrate the positive impact local councils, councillors, young councillors, clerks and county associations make on their communities.

Alcester Town Council crest (58358598)

Alcester Town Council has been recognised for the actions it has taken since 2016 to promote the health and well-being of its residents. This has involved employing a well-being coordinator whose role is to partner with local organisations to create new services, activities, events that meet the needs of the community.

It has also formed a cross-community health and well-being group to ensure everyone in the town is able to benefits from improvements in health provision.

The main projects this year have included a cooking club which helps different groups of people to cook and eat together, a weekly craft club for adults with disabilities and fitness classes for the over 60s.

The Council of the Year category will be decided by a public vote and Alcester Town Council is calling on residents, partners, and stakeholders to cast their vote online and help Alcester Town Council be crowned as the winner.

The finalists were decided by leading experts within the local government sector, including representatives from organisations such as the Department for Levelling Up, the Local Government Association and the District Councils' Network.

The winners will be announced at an online awards ceremony later this year. More details: www.nalc.gov.uk/starcouncilawards.