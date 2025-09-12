Alcester Grammar School named 10th best in the UK in new Telegraph league table

IT has been a bright start to the new academic year for Alcester Grammar School (AGS) following news it has been named one of the best schools in the UK by a national newspaper.

AGS was placed 10th in a list of 3,500 schools across the country in a league table compiled by The Telegraph. It was also given an overall rating of ‘very good’ which is the best a school can achieve in the ratings.

The table has been put together with a 40-point scoring system that uses 10 different indicators. These include GCSE results, pupil progress, performance of disadvantaged students, comparison with other local schools, oversubscription of places, curriculum breadth, attendance, truancy, class size and pupil destinations.

AGS rated particularly highly with GCSE attainment, achieving 81.7 per cent. This is the percentage of students that achieved 5 or above in English, maths, science, a foreign language and either geography or history. The national average is 18 per cent.

Alcester Grammar School was 10th in the league table

The news of the strong league table result comes just weeks after a successful exam result period for AGS. For the second year in a row the school said it achieved its best-ever GCSE results in a normal exam year.

Fifty-six per cent of students scored an average grade of 7 or above while 44 per cent of all entries achieved a grade 8 or above, and 19 students achieved at least six grade 9s.

At A levels, it was a similar success story with 32 per cent of grades at A* or A, 65 per cent at A*-B, and 88 per cent at A*-C.

AGS principal Rachel Thorpe said: “This ranking is a powerful testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire school community – our talented students, our exceptional staff and governors, and our supportive parents.

“What makes this particular ranking so meaningful is its comprehensive nature. It goes beyond simple exam results to measure what truly matters: pupil progress, student well-being and development, and a rich, broad curriculum. The Telegraph’s new methodology, which looks at everything from attendance to curriculum breadth and pupil destinations, aligns perfectly with our school vision.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to providing a holistic education that supports and empowers every student to reach their full potential, both academically and personally.”

She added: “This is a fantastic validation of our collaborative approach and the inclusive learning environment we strive to create every day. We will continue to build on this success, ensuring Alcester Grammar School remains a place where every child is expected to be an ‘Engaged AGS Learner’ and a socially responsible ‘Decent Human Being’.”

Stratford Girls’ Grammar School wasn’t far behind AGS in the league table, coming in at 18th. SGGS also received a ‘very good’ rating. King Edward VI School was, surprisingly, not placed in the top 100 – the Telegraph website rankings didn’t go beyond that number. It was however rated as ‘very good’, an achievement matched by Alcester Academy. Stratford, Kineton, Shipston, Henley, Studley and St Benedicts were all rated ‘fair’.

